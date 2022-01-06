AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81. AAON has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AAON by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in AAON by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

