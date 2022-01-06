Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $362.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ABMD stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,719. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.42.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

