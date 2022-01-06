Abyss Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

