Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,254,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,738,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

