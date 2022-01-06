Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ACBA opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

