ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

