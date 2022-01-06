Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) PT Lowered to $27.00

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 249.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Get Adagene alerts:

NASDAQ:ADAG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.73. 5,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Adagene has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Adagene by 280.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adagene during the third quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adagene by 210.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.