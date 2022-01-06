ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $83.77 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 297,140 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $83,770,000. Microsoft accounts for about 9.7% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $316.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

