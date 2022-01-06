ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.55. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 247,217 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of ADDvantage Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.