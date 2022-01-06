Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,819 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 3,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,485 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,700,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 596,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 832,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AGRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $872.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

