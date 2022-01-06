Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.52. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 3,151 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

The firm has a market cap of $516.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adicet Bio by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

