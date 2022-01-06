Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $23.81 on Wednesday, reaching $530.19. 95,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,649. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $630.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.76.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

