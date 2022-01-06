ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Trading Up 2.1%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €14.32 ($16.27) and last traded at €14.30 ($16.25). Approximately 136,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.00 ($15.91).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of ADVA Optical Networking in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $724.37 million and a PE ratio of 13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.70.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

