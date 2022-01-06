Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,646 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $233.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.37 and a 200-day moving average of $221.95. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.