Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Shares of MAR opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

