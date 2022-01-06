Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,827 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in InMode by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in InMode by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in InMode by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in InMode by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on INMD. upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of INMD opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.67. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

