Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $203.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.04. CDW Co. has a one year low of $127.22 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

