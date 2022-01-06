Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $12.05 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,161 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 246,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

