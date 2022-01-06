Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 652 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

FISV stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

