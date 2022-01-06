Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 3,524.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 41.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 173.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

