Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,575 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

