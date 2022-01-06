AE Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after buying an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,219,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,237,000 after purchasing an additional 417,285 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

