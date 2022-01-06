AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 38.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $128.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

