AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

