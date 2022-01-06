AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.51.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

