Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

