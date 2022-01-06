Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock worth $2,238,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Aemetis by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 507,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after buying an additional 180,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aemetis by 66.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 278,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in Aemetis by 179.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $380.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

