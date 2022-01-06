Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the November 30th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:AENZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after buying an additional 5,676,888 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.