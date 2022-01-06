Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

