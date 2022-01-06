Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AVTE opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $457,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $114,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

