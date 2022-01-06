AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ASLE stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,596. AerSale has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,396,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AerSale by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,721 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

