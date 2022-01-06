AG.L (LON:AG) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

AG.L (LON:AG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($7.68) to GBX 580 ($7.82) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.83) price target on shares of AG.L in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG.L currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 562.50 ($7.58).

Get AG.L alerts:

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.