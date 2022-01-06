AG.L (LON:AG) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

AG.L (LON:AG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($7.68) to GBX 580 ($7.82) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.83) price target on shares of AG.L in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG.L currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 562.50 ($7.58).
About AG.L
