Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AGTI traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,192. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,157 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

