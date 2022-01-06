Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AIMD opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 508.72%.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

