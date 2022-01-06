Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $1,257,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.06.

Shares of APD stock traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

