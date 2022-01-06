Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.06.

Shares of APD opened at $304.24 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

