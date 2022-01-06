AirBoss of America Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.95 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.20.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$43.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.94 and a 12-month high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

