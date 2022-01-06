AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.83.

TSE:BOS traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,718. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$16.25 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

