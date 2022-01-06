AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.83.
TSE:BOS traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,718. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$16.25 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
