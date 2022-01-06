AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOS. restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.20.
BOS opened at C$43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.94 and a 12 month high of C$47.00.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
