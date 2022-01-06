AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOS. restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.20.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

BOS opened at C$43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.94 and a 12 month high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.