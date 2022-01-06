Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 41.4% in December

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AKU stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -2.10. Akumin has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41. Analysts expect that Akumin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKU. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
