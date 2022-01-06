Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 41.4% in December

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AKU stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -2.10. Akumin has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41. Analysts expect that Akumin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akumin by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKU. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.