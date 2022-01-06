Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Shares Up 2.8%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Algoma Central Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGMJF)

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

