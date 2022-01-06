Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Position Lessened by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises about 5.4% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Y traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $670.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $563.47 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $670.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $663.90.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

