Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Up 4.3%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.56 and last traded at $71.56. Approximately 1,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 845,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.63.
ADS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.
The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
