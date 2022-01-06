Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Up 4.3%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.56 and last traded at $71.56. Approximately 1,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 845,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.63.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

