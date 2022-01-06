Alliance Global Partners Cuts RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target to $14.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. 11,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.