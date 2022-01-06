Alliance Global Partners Cuts RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target to $14.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. 11,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.