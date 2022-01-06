Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.72. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

