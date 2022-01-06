Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $211.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $155.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

