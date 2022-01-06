Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.57.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $73,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alphatec by 945.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $12,244,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 132.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Alphatec by 496.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 791,819 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alphatec by 2,528.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 754,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

