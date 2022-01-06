Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 65.5% in December

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Alps Alpine had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alps Alpine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

