Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 807,152 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $116,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $1,808,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $18,451,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 861.9% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 353,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 316,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.15. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

