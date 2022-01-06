Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altice operates in a highly competitive market against several broadband and delivery system firms. Escalating programming costs per customer due to an increase in contractual rates hurt its operating margin. Further, consumers’ selection of an alternate source of service due to economic constraints, technological advances or preference might curb demand for the company’s services, thereby limiting growth potential. Augmented fiber network deployments in the United States and other parts of the world have exposed Altice to risks associated with fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates. A high debt level can raise financial obligations of the company and hurt profitability. However, Altice is likely to benefit from greater scale, operating efficiency and additional investments, which are at the core of its business strategy.”

Get Altice USA alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

NYSE ATUS opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 83,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 216,676 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.